Video shows moments leading up to, following deadly stabbing of food delivery worker in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
Video shows moments leading up to killing of food delivery worker

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Video released by police shows the moments leading up to and following the deadly stabbing of a food delivery worker in Manhattan Saturday.

In the surveillance video, the 51-year-old victim is seen seated on a park bench when the suspect approaches and sits down next to him.

The attack is not shown, but police say the suspect slashed the victim across the face and then stabbed him in the stomach.

The video then shows the suspect riding away with the victim's e-bike as the injured man staggers after him.

The stabbing happened around 1:05 a.m. on Hester Street on the Lowest East Side near Sarah D. Roosevelt Park.

According to police, the victim was able to alert a Parks Department employee who was in the area.

The Parks Department employee saw the suspect riding away on the e-bike.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police crimes scene units were able to recover evidence from the area.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

It's the second homicide in the area in less than 24 hours.

On Friday night, a 16-year-old was shot and killed after gunfire rang out near a busy intersection in Manhattan.
Police say a 16-year-old male was pronounced dead after he was shot at the intersection of Delancey Street and Suffolk Street on the Lower East Side.



These two deadly crimes have left people rethinking their sense of safety.

"I definitely have always felt safe in this area, shocked to hear something happened during the night," nearby resident Hannah Song said. "I've always walked around here with my friends at nighttime."
