NYPD reaches out to immigrant community after deliveryman murdered

By Eyewitness News
NYPD reaches out to immigrant New Yorkers after deliveryman murdered

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One week after the murder of a Grubhub deliveryman on the Lower East Side, the NYPD is trying to reassure immigrant New Yorkers that their safety is important.

New York City Police commissioner Dermot Shea visited the Brooklyn Islamic Center in Kensington on Saturday night to offer his support to those who know the victim, Miah Sala, 51.

Police arrested Joseph Sandoval, 23, on Friday for the robbery and stabbing.



