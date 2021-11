NYPD reaches out to immigrant community after deliveryman murdered

EMBED >More News Videos Stephen Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, spoke out on "GMA" one day after Brian's remains were found.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One week after the murder of a Grubhub deliveryman on the Lower East Side , the NYPD is trying to reassure immigrant New Yorkers that their safety is important.New York City Police commissioner Dermot Shea visited the Brooklyn Islamic Center in Kensington on Saturday night to offer his support to those who know the victim, Miah Sala, 51. Police arrested Joseph Sandoval, 23, on Friday for the robbery and stabbing.