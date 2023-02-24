Derick Waller reports on the memorials and remembrances for those lost over the past year of war in Ukraine.

New Yorkers mark 1 year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine with remembrances, memorials

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are many events set for Friday in New York City to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul will visit a Ukrainian church in the East Village.

At Bowling Green Park, supporters of Ukraine will raise the blue and yellow flag.

Overnight on the Upper East Side, protestors stomped on Russian flags, chanted, and held signs outside the Russian Consulate.

Some of the protestors even included Russians who are disgusted with the actions of President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the solemn anniversary by addressing his troops in Kyiv.

A year ago, he famously refused an offer from the United States to evacuate as the Russians moved in.

Instead, earlier this week the tables turned as he hosted President Biden in the war zone.

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, never!" Biden said. "The United States, together with our allies and partners are going to continue to have Ukraine's back as it defends itself."

Ukrainians are planning memorials, candlelit vigils, and other remembrances for their tens of thousands of dead as the war rages on in defense of freedom.

ALSO READ | Mom, daughter among many Ukrainian refugees hoping to make living in New Jersey

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.