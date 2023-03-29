New York City, state grapple with MTA budget woes

Derick Waller reports on the MTA's budget and possible fare hike.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA's financial woes will be in the spotlight during its monthly board meeting Wednesday.

It comes as the agency lobbies for more funding amid budget negotiations in Albany.

Governor Kathy Hochul wants the city to give the MTA a half billion dollars every year, and as you can imagine that idea landed like a lead balloon.

Mayor Eric Adams said Hochul's request for the city to help fund that state agency isn't fair to city taxpayers.

The pandemic blew a giant hole in the MTA's budget with fewer people commuting.

Later this year, you can expect the MTA board to vote on raising fares an estimated 5.5%, possibly raising subway and bus fares from $2.75 to about $2.90.

However, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber told lawmakers in Albany it could be higher, and service could be cut, if they don't get money from somewhere.

"They've got to solve this problem so the riders don't have to experience a reduction in service, and they don't have to get some massive fare hike, and they don't have to see people laid off at the MTA, and we don't have a cut in service," he said. "It's about a fair balance, a long term plan, that gives security to riders and the certainty of service for bus, subway, and commuter rail lines."

The state budget deadline is Saturday.

