Officer injured after struck in head by tree branch on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An officer was injured after being struck in the head by a tree branch on the Upper East Side.The tree branch fell on a cab on 5th Ave near Central Park by 99th Street near Mt. Sinai Hospital on Thursday evening.The cab driver says the branch fell on the cab, and as officers were removing it, the branch fell and struck the officer in the head."I was stuck at the traffic light, immediately the tree fall on my cab," said Nana Acheampong.The officer was bleeding badly from her head.Polices ay the 27-year-old was knocked unconscious for a moment. She was also unable to walk off on her own two feet."She was just crying, crying. She was crying," added Acheampong.The officer experienced head trauma. Officials say she is conscious and alert at the hospital.