MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Violence broke out on Friday night during an apparent anti-NYPD protest.
The protest started in Midtown and led to several arrests.
Officers and protesters clashed at 6th Ave and West 54th St. around 9 p.m.
There is no word on how many people were arrested or the extent of the injuries.
Officers, demonstrators clash at apparent anti-NYPD protest in Midtown
