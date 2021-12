EMBED >More News Videos A crash between a car and pickup truck on Long Island killed a 15-year-old and injured four others Saturday night. CeFaan Kim reports with the latest.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking to identify the gunman in a shooting over a parking space in Queens.Detectives say the suspect shot a 32-year-old man in the hand on Friday during a fight over an open parking spot on 157th Street in Jamaica.The victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment.----------