Society

Latina trailblazer from Queens is a force for change, nurtured movement that led to DACA

By
QUEENS (WABC) -- From the streets of New York to the halls of Congress - a Latina trailblazer from Queens is a force for change.

Ana Maria Archila leads one of the largest community organizing networks in the country.

"What brings us together is the idea that in order to have dignity in our lives, we need to make sure that we have all the things that we need to thrive," said Archila.

As the co-executive director of the center for popular democracy, she is a woman of action.

"Power gets generated when I am in community with others," she says.

Archila emigrated to the United States from Colombia when she was 17 years old.

The difficult journey changed her life.

"I remember feeling like if one day I got lost in the streets of New York City, there was only one person who would notice, and that was my dad," Archila said, "It was only when I found the immigrant rights movement and when I started organizing with other young immigrants like myself that I felt like I both was seen - was kind of a full human and had community."

Now Archila is winning in the battle for a vibrant democracy.



"I'm proud of nurturing the movement that led to the victory of DACA," said Archila.

However, there is more work to do.

"Push to make sure that people who have DACA have a path to citizenship - people who have TPS have a path to citizenship," she added.

Archila says real people with real stories can shape policy.

TOP NEWS | 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
EMBED More News Videos

In this Eyewitness News exclusive, CeFaan Kim tracks down the suspect whose racist rant inside a New York City cab went viral.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyqueensnew york cityimmigration reformwomen's history monthdacasocietycitizenshipcongressimmigration
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Source: 1-month-old found dead suffered a fractured skull
Another suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island
ABC enters Super Bowl rotation in new NFL TV deal
COVID Updates: US could be on cusp of another surge
Former LIRR worker accused of falsifying inspection reports, causing 2019 derailment
Pharmacist organizes COVID vaccine pop-ups
'Go back to China': Rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
Show More
$35 yard sale bowl sells for nearly $722K at auction
'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' coming to Disney+
New program to provide $400 per month to select families
Video: Woman thrown to ground, robbed in NYC subway station
Indoor dining restrictions at CT restaurants to be lifted Friday
More TOP STORIES News