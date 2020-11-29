Police: 88-year-old woman suffers broken shoulder, robbed of $115 in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who snatched a purse from an 88-year-old woman in Manhattan.

It happened Thursday afternoon on the 1700 block of York Avenue just after 1 p.m.

The woman was knocked to the ground and suffered a broken left shoulder after the suspect grabbed her purse from her hands.

The thief got away with $115. He then fled on foot, heading westbound on East 89th Street.

Police believe the suspect is between 20 and 30 years old.

The victim was taken to Cornell Hospital in stable condition.

