NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks set to deliver State of Our Schools address

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks answers questions about safety, migrants, reading and test scores on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks is delivering the State of Our Schools on Wednesday.

He will be delivering his remarks at Boys and Girls High School on Fulton Street in Brooklyn.

(video from previous report)

Mayor Eric Adams plans to introduce the chancellor at the event.

The chancellor planned to use the address to celebrate the progress of the nation's largest school district and preview what's coming up for NYC public schools.

His speech comes at a particularly challenging time in New York City amid the migrant crisis and surge of new students.

The chancellor made note on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 last week, that test scores for math and reading were on the rise and that the best was yet to come.

