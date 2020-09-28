Police investigating after shots ring out in TriBeCa

TRIBECA, Manhattan -- Police are investigating after shots rang out in TriBeCa.

The NYPD says someone fired shots on Franklin Street between Hudson and Varick around 5 p.m. and that caused multiple people to flee.

ALSO READ | Governor Cuomo slams NYC over rising crime

There are no reports of injuries or arrests.

It is not clear what prompted the gunfire.

Pop star Taylor Swift reportedly owns several properties on that block.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the Upper West Side Wednesday night.


ALSO READ | Man fatally shot in Upper West Side apartment building

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tribecanew york citymanhattanshootinginvestigationpolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Longtime tenants feel 'trapped' living alongside homeless men
Poodle named 'Bear' fighting for his life after being thrown out of car
At least 3 NYC hospitals seeing uptick in COVID patients
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
Running in a pandemic: How races will be made safer this fall
Shops, restaurants destroyed by fire on Long Island
Principals' union declares unanimous vote of no confidence for mayor
Show More
Federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok
Accuweather: Warm start to a rainy week
Israelis mark Yom Kippur under 'painful' virus lockdown
Confusion sets in as NYC high school makes last-minute changes
Arrests made after nearly 200 found inside illegal bar in NYC
More TOP STORIES News