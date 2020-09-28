Police investigating after shots ring out in TriBeCa

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6403372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the Upper West Side Wednesday night.

TRIBECA, Manhattan -- Police are investigating after shots rang out in TriBeCa.The NYPD says someone fired shots on Franklin Street between Hudson and Varick around 5 p.m. and that caused multiple people to flee.There are no reports of injuries or arrests.It is not clear what prompted the gunfire.Pop star Taylor Swift reportedly owns several properties on that block.----------