Woman falls on the tracks after violently attacked at Union Square subway station

By
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was 10 on Sunday morning and Xing Zhou, 59, was on her way to church when police say a man violently hit her on the head, causing her to lose her balance and fall on the tracks at the Union Square subway station.

Thankfully, two bystanders helped her to safety and waited with her until help arrived.

Eyewitness News interviewed Zhou with the help of a sign language interpreter.

"When he hit my head, my glasses fell off," said Zhou.

Police quickly arrested Vladimir Pierre, 41. He is accused of sucker punching another woman at another subway station just four days ago. Pierre, who is described as homeless, was given a desk appearance ticket and let free to roam the subways again.

"That's a problem," Zhou said, "He's injuring people and causing pain. My head still hurts. I'm still in pain."

Zhou has no idea if Pierre hurled any anti-Asian slurs. She can't hear, but is multilingual and is fluent in Chinese, Korean and American Sign Language.



She tells Eyewitness News she has never felt afraid before, and despite this random attack, she will continue riding the trains.

ALSO READ | NYPD officers wade into flooded Queens apartment building where family died
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD released video showing officers wading into floodwater inside a Queens building as they attempted to rescue a family that lived inside.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
union squarenew york citymanhattanassaultattacksubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man rescued after plunging 25 feet down storm drain
Video: NYPD officers wade into flooded Queens building
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs request for Major Disaster Declaration
Hundreds of books ruined after Ida causes extensive damage at library
Expert warns NYC not prepared for future extreme rainfall, flooding
AccuWeather: Warm, sunny Labor Day
Man arrested for setting fire to ticket booth at 18th Avenue Feast
Show More
Parade held in NJ to honor first responders who died on 9/11
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
8.9 million people to lose all federal unemployment benefits Monday
Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
Navy identifies 5 sailors killed in helicopter crash off San Diego
More TOP STORIES News