Teen struck in face on subway; suspect then bit police officer

By Eyewitness News
COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 19-year-old was struck in the face on a subway train by a suspect who then bit a responding police officer.

The teen was hit on a southbound A train at the 59 St - Columbus Circle station just after 12:30 p.m. Friday

A Good Samaritan jumped in and held the man until police arrived.

The 28-year-old suspect then resisted the responding officers, biting one of them. Officers were then able to gain an upper hand on the suspect, who was taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to Mount Sinai West for a psychiatric evaluation. Charges are pending.

The woman is being treated at Lenox Hill Hospital for bruises to her face. She is currently in stable condition.

The injured officer is being treated for the bite. He is currently in stable condition.

This attack is the latest in a disturbing trend of subway violence, including a recent unprovoked attack that left an Asian senior battered and bruised.
EMBED More News Videos

In an exclusive interview, CeFaan Kim talks to a woman who believes she was the victim of a violent hate crime after a random, unprovoked attack on a subway train left her bloodied and beaten.



Related topics:
columbus circlenew york citymanhattancrimeassaultattacksubwaysubway crime
