FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are asking for help identifying a person who poured gasoline on a marked NYPD van.The crime took place during a protest outside the 46 Precinct in Fordham Heights on Friday night.Other demonstrators pushed barricades into police officers and threw eggs at a marked van.The group was protesting a police-involved shooting last Sunday The person who doused the van with gas could face state and federal charges.