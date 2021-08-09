Woman caught setting fire to Virgin Mary statue in the Bronx

The woman launched a fiery object into the statue outside the 'Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Mary Catholic Church' around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters responded to the scene on 150th and Melrose Ave. within minutes, and put out the fire before flames could spread.
The statue was not badly damaged.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
