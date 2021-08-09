Woman caught setting fire to Virgin Mary statue in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman caught setting fire to Virgin Mary statue in the Bronx

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was caught setting fire to a Virgin Mary statue in the Bronx.

The woman launched a fiery object into the statue outside the 'Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Mary Catholic Church' around 6 p.m. Sunday.



Firefighters responded to the scene on 150th and Melrose Ave. within minutes, and put out the fire before flames could spread.

The statue was not badly damaged.

Police are still looking for the suspect.
ALSO READ | Woman sought in casual, brazen murder on Brooklyn street
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
melrosenew york citybronxstatuecatholic churchvandalismchurcharsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Governor Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa resigns
2 dead, 3 wounded in shootings possibly linked to NYC party
Concertgoers frustrated after evacuation at NYC music venue
Man records getting stuck in elevator with neck-deep floodwaters
Dan Harris to leave ABC News after 21 years
Markie Post, actress known for 'Night Court,' 'Fall Guy,' dies at 70
27 people escape van fire on way to wedding reception
Show More
Cuomo digs in, accuser speaks publicly for 1st time
Watch: 1940s era buildings imploded in NJ to make way for UPS hub
Exclusive: Video shows NYC hit and run that hurt 4, including 2 kids
6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash identified
AccuWeather: Humid with possible storms
More TOP STORIES News