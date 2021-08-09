Woman caught setting fire to Virgin Mary statue in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10935381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was caught setting fire to a Virgin Mary statue in the Bronx.The woman launched a fiery object into the statue outside the 'Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Mary Catholic Church' around 6 p.m. Sunday.Firefighters responded to the scene on 150th and Melrose Ave. within minutes, and put out the fire before flames could spread.The statue was not badly damaged.Police are still looking for the suspect.----------