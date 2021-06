EMBED >More News Videos Dr. Jay Varma, infectious disease specialist, and NYC Health Commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, discuss what New Yorkers need to know about the emerging Delta variant.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- A manhole fire caused more than 300 Con Ed customers to lose power on the Upper East Side.The fire started on 303 East 77th Street just before 9 p.m. Monday.The power is expected to be on by the end of the night.No injuries were reported.----------