2 teens shot on the Upper West Side; suspect on the loose

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11393645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The cars, nicknamed the Brightliners, were the first large fleet of mass-produced stainless-steel cars purchased by the MTA.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A suspect is on the loose after two teens were shot on the Upper West Side.It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday near 104th Street and Columbus Avenue.A 16-year-old was shot in the arm, and an 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen.Both victims were taken to St. Luke's in stable condition.Police say there was no dispute prior to the shooting.The suspect, who was wearing all black, fled on Columbus Avenue.----------