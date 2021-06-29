Group claims police instigated violence at alternative Pride march in Washington Square Park

EMBED <>More Videos

Group claims police instigated violence at alternative Pride march

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan -- The lazy days of summer were on display at Washington Square Park on Tuesday, but Sunday was a different scene.

"There were just dozens and dozens of police officers," said Jay Walker.

Walker calls it an 'outsize antagonistic police presence' -- officers positioned on Fifth Avenue by Washington Square Park, where many people had gathered after the Reclaim Pride March on Sunday -- an alternative march that is off-limits to corporations and cops.



"Once again we were set upon by the NYPD and their strategic response group," said Walker.

"There was no public safety issue that we needed the police -- they instigated violence yet again," said lawyer and activist Ash Tifa.

The police allegedly pepper-sprayed some people, and four people were arrested for disorderly conduct.

"After they handcuffed her, the police started dragging her across the pavement," added Walker.

Now, there are calls for the NYPD to disband its strategic response group, or at least stop using it for protests, particularly protests by people of color and marginalized groups.

"They know their presence at protest marches is a provocation, and to my mind, they use that," said Walker.

RELATED | What New Yorkers need to know about the Delta variant
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Jay Varma, infectious disease specialist, and NYC Health Commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, discuss what New Yorkers need to know about the emerging Delta variant.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greenwich villagenew york citymanhattanpridenypdwashington square parkpolice
TOP STORIES
Adams holds slimmest of leads after 1st Ranked Choice results
2021 New York Primary Results
6 charged in NY senior facility fire that killed resident, firefighter
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal resigning
1 dead, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Sleepy Hollow
FL condo resident alive because girlfriend persuaded him to stay over
Show More
Christina Aguilera declares support for Britney Spears
AccuWeather Alert: One more dangerously hot day
Singer/songwriter Willa Amai aims to resume breakout post-pandemic
Extreme Heat: Code Red issued as Newark hits daily record
What is a heat wave? What defines one, and how does it form?
More TOP STORIES News