New York Comic Con returns to Javits Center for 2023 edition

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Putting on costumes is still more than two weeks away, but Halloween came early this year at the Javits Center, where the faithful returned in force.

"I really, really love "Star Wars," and I've always wanted to come up to New York City Comic Con," said Ewan Magee, who made the trip from Canada. "It's just been a really big thing for me."

The 2023 edition of New York Comic Con arrives in NYC, holding court at the Javits Center for its annual four-day extravaganza.

Magee is part of a community of like-minded folks who started lining up Wednesday night before the doors officially opened Thursday morning.

"I started coming in 2012 after having breast cancer," said Janine Johnson, who hails from Columbus, OH. "So this was a nice getaway from all of that, and I had so much fun with all the vendors and all the panels that I've just come back ever since."

About 200,000 are expected at the Javits Center this weekend.

"It's about building a community of people who are passionate about the same things your are," said Fallon Prinzivalli, Reed/POP Marketing Director.

This is an important showcase for producers of new shows like "Goosebumps" on Disney+ and Hulu - owned by our parent company.

"I love to hit the floor of Comic Con and buy stuff," said an ecstatic Rob Letterman, Executive Producer of the new series. "There's thing on my shelf from previous Comic Cons."

Letterman's writing partner Nick Stoller conveyed the same excitement.

"I've always looked at Comic Con from afar and wished I could go, and I'm really thrilled to get to go," said Stoller.

For performers, it's a chance to interact directly with the public.

"It gives me a chance to meet fans that I'd never meet in life," said BernNadette Stanis of the iconic television series "Good Times."

Her union is till on strike, but BernNadette Stanis is allowed to appear along with the likes of Chris Evans, as long as they don't discuss specific projects.

Also joining the star-studded panels are Tom Hiddleston ("Loki"), Ewan McGregor ("Obi-Wan Kenobi"), Tim Curry, and many more.

"We get creative with our panel questions," said Prinzivalli. "We focus on them as people. What they're interests are, their hobbies - so we're working to make sure it's in all of the guidelines."

The convention runs through Sunday, October 15.

