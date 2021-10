EMBED >More News Videos A plane traveling from Indianapolis to New York City made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport following a security incident involving a passenger.

CORNWALL, New York (WABC) -- One person was killed after a helicopter crashed in Orange County on Sunday.The helicopter crashed near State Route 218 near Storm King Mountain in Cornwall.State police are being assisted at the scene by state and local fire departments and forest rangers.The investigation is ongoing.----------