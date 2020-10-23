New York early voting begins Saturday: What you need to know

Tens of millions of people have already voted in the contentious election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
New York's early voting period runs until Sunday, November 1, ahead of the November 3 general election.
Early Voting in NYS starts TOMORROW!— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 23, 2020
There are 9 days of Early Voting: 10/24 thru 11/1.
This is the first time in history that New Yorkers can vote early in a presidential election.
Make your voice heard.
There will be no early voting on Monday, November 2.
Related: New York officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system
Voters must vote at their assigned Early Voting Site.
CLICK HERE to find your polling place, and CLICK HERE to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.
In New York City, early voting hours are as follows:
--Saturday, October 24, 2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
--Sunday, October 25, 2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
--Monday, October 26, 2020: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
--Tuesday, October 27, 2020: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
--Wednesday, October 28, 2020: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
--Thursday, October 29, 2020: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
--Friday, October 30, 2020: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
--Saturday, October 31, 2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
--Sunday, November 1, 2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CLICK HERE for more on voting early in New York City.
The NYPD has promised beefed up security for early voting, and Chief of Department Terence Monahan said that ensuring the safety of all voters is a top priority.
Officers will be posted at all 1,201 polling stations around the city and the 88 locations that will host early voting.
Currently, there are no known threats in connection with Election Day.
Related: Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center to serve as polling sites
Registered voters can vote three ways in 2020: By absentee ballot, in-person early voting, or in-person voting on Election Day, November 3.
All registered voters can request an absentee ballot if they are concerned about COVID-19, but October 27 is the last day to request an absentee ballot online, via email or fax.
Application sent via regular mail must be postmarked no later than October 27. November 2 is the last day to request an absentee ballot in person.
On November 3, 2020, General Election Day, poll sites are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip