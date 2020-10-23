Politics

New York early voting begins Saturday: What you need to know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Early voting begins across New York State on Saturday, October 24, offering voters nine days to cast their ballots prior to Election Day.

Tens of millions of people have already voted in the contentious election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

New York's early voting period runs until Sunday, November 1, ahead of the November 3 general election.

There will be no early voting on Monday, November 2.

Related: New York officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system

Voters must vote at their assigned Early Voting Site.

CLICK HERE to find your polling place, and CLICK HERE to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.

In New York City, early voting hours are as follows:
--Saturday, October 24, 2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
--Sunday, October 25, 2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
--Monday, October 26, 2020: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
--Tuesday, October 27, 2020: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
--Wednesday, October 28, 2020: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
--Thursday, October 29, 2020: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
--Friday, October 30, 2020: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
--Saturday, October 31, 2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
--Sunday, November 1, 2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more on voting early in New York City.

The NYPD has promised beefed up security for early voting, and Chief of Department Terence Monahan said that ensuring the safety of all voters is a top priority.

Officers will be posted at all 1,201 polling stations around the city and the 88 locations that will host early voting.

Currently, there are no known threats in connection with Election Day.

Related: Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center to serve as polling sites

Registered voters can vote three ways in 2020: By absentee ballot, in-person early voting, or in-person voting on Election Day, November 3.

All registered voters can request an absentee ballot if they are concerned about COVID-19, but October 27 is the last day to request an absentee ballot online, via email or fax.

Application sent via regular mail must be postmarked no later than October 27. November 2 is the last day to request an absentee ballot in person.

On November 3, 2020, General Election Day, poll sites are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkvotingnew york city politicselection dayvote 2020new york state politics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpvice president joe bidennew york votes
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman pushed onto subway tracks in Times Square
Report: NYC rent drops to record lows not seen in nearly a decade
With hospitals nearing capacity, Idaho board repeals mask mandate
NYC schools prepare to reopen in former red zones turned yellow
NYPD says officers returned fire at gunman during traffic stop
COVID Updates: Connecticut identifies 19 'red alert' cities and towns
4-year-old battling cancer becomes honorary NJ state troopoer
Show More
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
Who won the debate: Joe Biden or Donald Trump?
Chick-fil-A selling its sauces in stores for good cause
Watch what happens after a woman's wedding rings fell down a sidewalk grate
Relative: Black couple didn't provoke shooting by police
More TOP STORIES News