59th New York Film Festival gets underway in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 59th New York Film Festival officially gets underway Friday evening, and the opening has a significance well beyond show business.

Taken together with the re-opening of Broadway, this is one more milestone on the road to getting New York City back to normal.

There are changes in the way films are shown to protect the public and the participants, but after a difficult year when the pandemic forced organizers to go online and limited showings to a few drive-in theaters, the fact this event is back at Lincoln Center is one more sign the city is coming back to life.

Friday night's appearance by Denzel Washington for "The Tragedy of Macbeth" marks the return of star power to the NYFF.

The festival has long served as an opportunity to introduce films into the Oscar conversation. Robert De Niro and the cast of "The Irishman" launched their movie in 2019, while Emma Stone came in 2018 to talk about "The Favourite."

"It's really special to be here and to share this movie we're all so excited about," she said at the time.

Among the movies this year is a new one from New Zealand director Jane Campion called "The Power of The Dog" and the latest from Spain's Pedro Almodovar, "Parallel Mothers."

Long before diversity became a buzzword in Hollywood, this festival was bringing the best from around the world here.

The selection of what to show is based on a simple principle, that film is an accepted form of art.

The New York Film Festival runs for two weeks at Lincoln Center and at venues in the East Village, Harlem, and Brooklyn.

WABC-TV is an official sponsor of the event.

CLICK HERE for more on the New York Film Festival.

