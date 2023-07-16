Torrential downpours causing flooding, power outages across area; State of Emergency declared in NJ

NYC Emergency Management is advising New Yorkers to prepare for potential severe thunderstorms and flash floods on Sunday. Brittany Bell has the latest.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Torrential downpours led to flash flooding, power outages, and extensive delays at Tri-State Area airports on Sunday.

Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency for New Jersey.

Meanwhile, in Westchester, so much water fell in such a short period of time that at one point crews had to shut down a stretch of the Taconic Parkway in Hawthorne.

In Hastings on Hudson it was a much bigger problem.

"Everything is destroyed, it looks like a warzone," said Joanne.

Joanne's home on Stanley Ave was not damaged, but several towering trees in her yard blew over.

Governhor Kathy Hochul provided New Yorkers with updates as severe storms slammed the region throughout Sunday.

"We are in danger seeing record rainfalls again substantial rainfall and every part of the eastern side of New York is under a flood watch at this moment," Hochul said. "And as I said before, this is possibly our new normal. This is the kind of weather that even what should normally be a beautiful beach going Sunday in July can turn into a devastating catastrophe because of Mother Nature."

Drivers should never drive through flooded roadways.

Near Philadelphia, severe storms and flooding Saturday left four people dead and four others missing. Storms continue on Sunday, with a tornado warning issued for Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

The latest round of storms come as several communities in Orange and Rockland counties are still cleaning up from flooding that happened nearly a week ago.

