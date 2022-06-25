Politics

Democratic candidates for NY Governor spend weekend campaigning before Tuesday primary

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In the race for Governor of New York, the candidates spent the day campaigning to pick up votes before the primary on Tuesday.

The Democratic candidates hit the trail across New York City - highlighting crime and abortion rights.

Governor Kathy Hochul inherited the office last August when former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned.

"We made substantial changes to bail reform just a few months ago. We made sure hate crimes, especially against Asians are covered. We understand we need more discretion for judges to do the right thing. We made sure violent crimes are now covered. We made very dramatic changes," Hochul said.

Three-term Congressman Thomas Suozzi from Glen Cove, Long Island says he wants to fight crime.

"That's my number one issue. She treats it like an afterthought," Suozzi said, "All the way from fixing bail reform to lifting up kids in troubled schools - I have a 15-point crime and intervention plan. People have so much anxiety. They're afraid to take the subway. Afraid to go back to work."

Jumaane Williams was elected as NYC Public Advocate last year - before that he was a city council member.

"Democrats have dropped the ball on so many issues for so long, and that includes Governor Hochul. Not just nine months as Governor, but six years as Lieutenant Governor," said Williams, "If you want a new New York, a better than what we were - come on and vote Jumaane Williams.

The candidates then talked about abortion rights.

"No different between us as far as Democratic candidates here," said Suozzi.

"A Governor Williams won't be reactionary. We'll be proactive on issues on abortion, healthcare," he said.

"This is the fight of my mother's generation, my generation, my daughter's" added Governor Hochul, "and sure I hadn't hope it would be the fight of my granddaughter's generation."



Voters will decide on Tuesday which of these three candidates will run on the democratic ticket for the Governor of New York.

