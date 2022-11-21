Islanders Girls Elite hockey team celebrates 50th anniversary of Title IX

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- The Islanders Girls Elite Travel Hockey team shares the same practice ice with the New York Islanders and is made up of over 100 young girls from ages 8-19.

It is a program that has seen tremendous growth since it began in 2016.

"I think everyone just really took to the concept and what we are doing added one or two teams every year since we started," said President Alex Moed.

"I really like hockey, because I think it's really fun," said 8-year-old Megan.

One of the key reasons these girls are able to do what they love is because of the pioneers who came before them. The group was part of an event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

"I want them to understand the benefit of this piece of legislation, this sport, and other women's sports," Moed added.

