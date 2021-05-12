NFL Schedule: Jets open with Panthers, Darnold; Giants face Broncos

The Giants, meanwhile, will host the Denver Broncos.
See the Giants and Jets full 2021 NFL regular season schedules below!
Other notable Week 1 games include the Green Bay Packers, who are mired in uncertainty surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, playing at the New Orleans Saints, who will have a new quarterback after Drew Brees' retirement.
The Cleveland Browns will head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
The first Monday Night Football game of the season kicks off on September 13 with a terrific matchup as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens.
ESPN's Mike Greenberg made this exclusive announcement on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.
The Ravens have been a playoff team in each season since they drafted quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018.
The Raiders, meanwhile, are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time in coach Jon Gruden's four-year tenure. The matchup is expected to mark the first regular-season game with fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting at 8 p.m. ET, fans can visit nfl.com/tickets to purchase single-game tickets.
The NFL has added an extra season game this year with a goal of filling stadiums with fans this fall.
RELATED | Raiders to host Ravens in MNF opener
Giants 2021 regular season schedule
Week 1 - Sunday, September 12 vs. Denver Broncos
Week 2 - Thursday, September 16 at Washington Football Team
Week 3 - Sunday, September 26 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 4 - Sunday, October 3 at New Orleans Saints
Week 5 - Sunday, October 10 at Dallas Cowboys
Week 6 - Sunday, October 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 7 - Sunday, October 24 vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 8 - Monday, November 1 at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 9 - Sunday, November 7 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10 - BYE
Week 11 - Monday, November 22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12 - Sunday, November 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 13 - Sunday, December 5 at Miami Dolphins
Week 14 - Sunday, December 12 at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 15 - Sunday, December 19 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 16 - Sunday, December 26 at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 17 - Sunday, January 2 at Chicago Bears
Week 18 - Sunday, January 9 vs. Washington Football Team
Jets 2021 regular season schedule
Week 1 - Sunday, September 12 at Carolina Panthers
Week 2 - Sunday, September 19 vs. New England Patriots
Week 3 - Sunday, September 26 at Denver Broncos
Week 4 - Sunday, October 3 vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 5 - Sunday, October 10 at Atlanta Falcons in London, England
Week 6 - BYE
Week 7 - Sunday, October 24 at New England Patriots
Week 8 - Sunday, October 31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 9 - Thursday, November 4 at Indianapolis Colts
Week 10 - Sunday, November 14 vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 11 -Sunday, November 21 vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 12 - Sunday, November 28 at Houston Texans
Week 13 - Sunday, December 5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 14 - Sunday, December 12 vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 15 - Saturday or Sunday, December 18 or 19 at Miami Dolphins
Week 16 - Sunday, December 26 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 17 - Sunday, January 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 18 - Sunday, January 9 at Buffalo Bills
Want to the see schedules for all 32 teams? ESPN's got you covered.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip