NFL Schedule: Jets open with Panthers, Darnold; Giants face Broncos

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Jets will open the 2021-2022 NFL season with a visit to Carolina to face the Panthers, which means new quarterback Zach Wilson will square off against former starting QB Sam Darnold.The Giants, meanwhile, will host the Denver Broncos.Other notable Week 1 games include the Green Bay Packers, who are mired in uncertainty surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, playing at the New Orleans Saints, who will have a new quarterback after Drew Brees' retirement.The Cleveland Browns will head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs.The first Monday Night Football game of the season kicks off on September 13 with a terrific matchup as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens.ESPN's Mike Greenberg made this exclusive announcement on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.The Ravens have been a playoff team in each season since they drafted quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018.The Raiders, meanwhile, are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time in coach Jon Gruden's four-year tenure. The matchup is expected to mark the first regular-season game with fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.Starting at 8 p.m. ET, fans can visit nfl.com/tickets to purchase single-game tickets.The NFL has added an extra season game this year with a goal of filling stadiums with fans this fall.Week 1 - Sunday, September 12 vs. Denver BroncosWeek 2 - Thursday, September 16 at Washington Football TeamWeek 3 - Sunday, September 26 vs. Atlanta FalconsWeek 4 - Sunday, October 3 at New Orleans SaintsWeek 5 - Sunday, October 10 at Dallas CowboysWeek 6 - Sunday, October 17 vs. Los Angeles RamsWeek 7 - Sunday, October 24 vs. Carolina PanthersWeek 8 - Monday, November 1 at Kansas City ChiefsWeek 9 - Sunday, November 7 vs. Las Vegas RaidersWeek 10 - BYEWeek 11 - Monday, November 22 at Tampa Bay BuccaneersWeek 12 - Sunday, November 28 vs. Philadelphia EaglesWeek 13 - Sunday, December 5 at Miami DolphinsWeek 14 - Sunday, December 12 at Los Angeles ChargersWeek 15 - Sunday, December 19 vs. Dallas CowboysWeek 16 - Sunday, December 26 at Philadelphia EaglesWeek 17 - Sunday, January 2 at Chicago BearsWeek 18 - Sunday, January 9 vs. Washington Football TeamWeek 1 - Sunday, September 12 at Carolina PanthersWeek 2 - Sunday, September 19 vs. New England PatriotsWeek 3 - Sunday, September 26 at Denver BroncosWeek 4 - Sunday, October 3 vs. Tennessee TitansWeek 5 - Sunday, October 10 at Atlanta Falcons in London, EnglandWeek 6 - BYEWeek 7 - Sunday, October 24 at New England PatriotsWeek 8 - Sunday, October 31 vs. Cincinnati BengalsWeek 9 - Thursday, November 4 at Indianapolis ColtsWeek 10 - Sunday, November 14 vs. Buffalo BillsWeek 11 -Sunday, November 21 vs. Miami DolphinsWeek 12 - Sunday, November 28 at Houston TexansWeek 13 - Sunday, December 5 vs. Philadelphia EaglesWeek 14 - Sunday, December 12 vs. New Orleans SaintsWeek 15 - Saturday or Sunday, December 18 or 19 at Miami DolphinsWeek 16 - Sunday, December 26 vs. Jacksonville JaguarsWeek 17 - Sunday, January 2 vs. Tampa Bay BuccaneersWeek 18 - Sunday, January 9 at Buffalo BillsWant to the see schedules for all 32 teams? ESPN's got you covered ----------