Confirmed case of measles in unvaccinated child on Long Island: Nassau County Department of Health

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A confirmed case of measles on Long Island is New York State's first case outside of New York City this year.

The Nassau County and New York State health departments are investigating the laboratory-confirmed measles case in an unvaccinated child.

Health officials in the meantime are urging people to make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus that is spread through direct contact with an infected person's nasal and throat secretions, such as their coughing or sneezing. A person can also get the disease by touching an infected surface.

Though a vaccination program has drastically reduced measles cases in the U.S., measles is still one of the leading causes of death in young children internationally, according to the World Health Organization.

7-14 days, and up to 21 days after infection, symptoms for measles can include:

- High fever

- Cough

- Runny nose

- Red, watery eyes

3-5 days after symptoms begin, a rash occurs.

The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. Small, raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots.

The spots may become joined together as they spread from the head to the rest of the body.

When the rash appears, a person's fever may spike to more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

A person with measles can pass it to others as soon as four days before a rash appears and as late as four days after the rash appears.

Individuals who are concerned they may have been exposed to or have symptoms consistent with measles should contact their health care provider, local clinic or local emergency department for further guidance.

