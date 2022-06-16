New York Philharmonic returns to Central Park after 2-year COVID hiatus

On a cool brisk late spring night under a clear sky with the sunset draping the great lawn wrapped in the glorious city skyline, there was Wagner in the air, a majestic sound filling the night and a sea of more than 50,000 New Yorkers soaking it all in, in blissful harmony.
"Just being able to enjoy the beauty of a free concert with the best musicians in the world," Sigrid Aarons said. "You couldn't ask for anything more."
The New York Philharmonic Concert in Central Park has become a staple in this city, but was canceled for the past two years because of COVID.
So on top of the rhythmic patterns, there was a reminder of what it used to be like.
Grapes and cheese, pizza and wine -- they were all memories worth capturing.
"Just enjoying New York City," Elijah Bach said. "This is one of the great things that we have in the city so we love it."
And of course, this is not just special for the audience. It's special for the musicians too.
Unlike in a dark theater, the musicians can see all of the faces on the great lawn.
"I see people holding lights and balloons and I see people singing along and it makes me so happy," violinist Qianqian Li said.
Deborah Borda, President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic, said the event is a mirror of the resilience of New York.
"When I look out at this crowd it just reminds me of why I love New York so much," Borda said.
Find future Concert in the Park dates at the New York Philharmonic website.
