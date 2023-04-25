NYC public libraries could close on weekends due to possible Adams administration budget cuts

The New York, Queens and Brooklyn Public Library could be forced to close on weekends due to proposed budget cuts from the Adams administration.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new round of proposed budget cuts by the Adams administration could force public libraries in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn to close on weekends.

"Without the restoration of our funding, we would need to suspend Saturday service at a number of locations across the city and completely eliminate Sunday service," said the three library systems in a joint statement.

Over the course of the pandemic, many people's connection to their local library grew exponentially.

Libraries can provide everything from entertainment and education to Wi-Fi.

According to the three library systems, these proposed budget cuts will not just force them to shut their doors on weekends. A lack of funding will also result in reduced programing and services.

"These measures are especially painful given how far we have come in the past several years and the public's growing reliance on us," said the three library systems.

The Adams administration acknowledged the proposed changes.

"We have asked agencies to achieve savings in response to fiscal and economic conditions," a City Hall spokesperson said in a statement.

At the same time, the spokesperson highlighted their support for libraries in saying, "This administration has made critical investments in the city's three library systems and recognizes the vital role they play in our communities."

The budget cuts are not yet official.

"We will continue to strongly advocate against these cuts," said the library systems. "We thank the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who love their public libraries and who have sent emails to City Hall to support our effort."

