New York to see its 1st total solar eclipse in nearly a century in April

The rare total eclipse will be seen during the afternoon of April 8 in western and northern parts of NY

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mark your calendars! New York's first total eclipse in nearly a century is just months away.

The rare spectacle will take place during the afternoon of April 8, encompassing the western and northern parts of New York state.

In less than 15 minutes between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m., the moon will pass between the earth and sun, flipping day into night for about 1.5 to 3.5 minutes.

The roughly 100-mile wide path of totality will enter in the southwestern part of the state and depart northern New York.

Cities and towns within this path include Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh.

While New York City and Long Island will not be in the direct path, there will still be "quite a celestial spectacle."

In preparation for the solar phenomenon, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday updated New Yorkers on its plans to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

"Whether you live in New York or are visiting to witness this generational spectacle, ensuring everyone can take in this year's eclipse safely is our top priority," Governor Hochul said.

Nearly two dozen state agencies and authorities have been working with local governments for the last 15 months to ensure a safe and memorable experience.

Officials are focusing their efforts on building awareness of the state as a prime location for the experience by gathering important safety and preparedness information, amplifying region-specific viewing activities and maintaining communication between local governments and municipalities.

The state says it is expecting hundreds of thousands of visitors as a result of the rare phenomenon.

