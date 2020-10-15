Person climbs New York Times Building in Midtown, Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in police custody after he was captured on video climbing up the side of the New York Times Building in Midtown, Manhattan.The NYPD said the man is wearing all black, though it's not clear why he climbed the building.The man had scaled six stories of the skyscraper at which point, police sources say, he got tired and waited for police to come get him.Members of the NYPD's Emergency Services Unit cut out part of a window, reached out, and pulled him inside."We thank the New York Police Department for quickly resolving the issue," the New York Times said in a statement.According to a police source the man admitted to illegally climbing buildings before.----------