Yankees beat the Astros in thrilling comeback on Opening Day

HOUSTON (WABC) -- In thrilling fashion, the New York Yankees came from behind to beat the Houston Astros 5-4 on Opening Day.

The Yankees fell behind early on Thursday, with a shaky Nestor Cortes giving up three runs in the first inning.

The next inning wasn't any better for the left-handed pitcher, who gave up a solo home run to Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker.

However, the Bronx Bombers rallied, led by an RBI single from newcomer Juan Soto in the fifth inning.

They would tack on two more runs in the inning before Oswaldo Cabrera knocked a solo shot to tie the game 4-4 in the top of the sixth.

Then in the top of the seventh, the Yankees would score the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly from another new face, outfielder Alex Verdugo.

The Yankees bullpen would take the lead from there and never relinquish it, with Jonathan Loaisiga and Ian Hamilton pitching three combined scoreless innings.

Things would get dicey though in the bottom of the ninth with closer Clay Holmes on the mound.

After giving up a leadoff single to Mauricio Dubon, Holmes would surrender another hit to the Astros with one out.

With runners on first and second, Tucker then knocked a single to right field setting up the most dramatic play of the game.

Juan Soto corralled the ball in right field and fired a perfect throw to home plate.

The strong throw beat Dubon to the plate, setting up a bang-bang play with Yankee catcher Jose Trevino who pulled off a swipe tag of Dubon, who was called out.

The Astros challenged the play, but the original call was ultimately allowed to stand.

