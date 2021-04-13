New Yorkers protest police shooting death of Daunte Wright

Wright, 20, was killed Sunday during a traffic stop for expired tags in Brooklyn Center -- not far from where George Floyd died.
The death sparked protests, rioting and looting overnight in Minneapolis. The city was already on edge and under heavy scrutiny amid the ongoing trial over Floyd's death.
A rally was held at Washington Square Park on Monday where dozens of people voiced their anger during a peaceful rally.
Later Monday evening, protesters marched across the Manhattan Bridge and the George Washington Bridge to protest Wright's death.
It all unfolded as police tried to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant. Video of the incident shows him start to struggle with police and then get back into his car.
The police chief said it appears the officer who shot Wright fired the wrong weapon and intended to use a Taser.
