New Yorkers protest police shooting death of Daunte Wright

EMBED <>More Videos

Protests break out in NYC after death of Daunte Wright

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rallies and protests were held across New York City on Monday after the police shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Wright, 20, was killed Sunday during a traffic stop for expired tags in Brooklyn Center -- not far from where George Floyd died.

The death sparked protests, rioting and looting overnight in Minneapolis. The city was already on edge and under heavy scrutiny amid the ongoing trial over Floyd's death.



A rally was held at Washington Square Park on Monday where dozens of people voiced their anger during a peaceful rally.

Later Monday evening, protesters marched across the Manhattan Bridge and the George Washington Bridge to protest Wright's death.

It all unfolded as police tried to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant. Video of the incident shows him start to struggle with police and then get back into his car.

The police chief said it appears the officer who shot Wright fired the wrong weapon and intended to use a Taser.

MORE NEWS: Officer fired after being accused of pepper-spraying Black Army lieutenant during Virginia traffic stop
EMBED More News Videos

One of two police officers accused of pepper-spraying and pointing their guns at a Black Army officer during a traffic stop has since been fired, a Virginia town announced late Sunday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citydeadly shootingblack lives matterprotestpolice shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA survey suggests it's not just COVID keeping riders away from subway
Student fired at officers at Tennessee school, was killed
LI officer stabbed in leg lost majority of his blood, surgeon says
Surviving preemie twin released after 14 months at NY hospitals
2-year-old girl stable after being shot in NJ
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome their first child together
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez lends support to tenants displaced by massive fire
Show More
The Countdown: Biden wants infrastructure deal, GOP doubts persist
Cousin of slain NYPD officer carjacked in Brooklyn
FEMA accepting applications for up to $9K for COVID funeral expenses
NY to allow outdoor, indoor graduations with restrictions
Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID, Paula Abdul to sub on 'Idol'
More TOP STORIES News