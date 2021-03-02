Home & Garden

"Invest Newark" program aims to revitalize abandoned homes for new ownership

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new program has made it its mission to revitalize old, abandoned homes in Newark so that it can be sold to residents within the community.

If you've ever stopped to look closely at nearly century old homes, remnants of their past splendor can grab your eye.

In Newark, the city is helping revive old, abandoned homes for new homeownership.

"Newark was ready. We are the first Land Bank in the entire state of New Jersey launching today. It gives us an opportunity to attack blight," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.

Newark Land Bank has been acquiring these homes, and under its "Invest Newark" program, will be getting them ready for affordable housing sales -- not to rent, but to buy, with one program available for Newark residents only.

"Newarkers feel like with the growth and resurgence in Newark, they are not left out of opportunities to purchase a property in their neighborhoods they grew up in," said Annette Muhammad, SVP of Land Bank operations.

RELATED: When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
EMBED More News Videos

Your response could be featured in a future story



Newark councilwoman Mildred Crump says they have been waiting for a project that meets the needs of their community.

The startup of the program is already benefiting re-investment in Newark.

The city has hired a minority and woman-owned city-based business to get many of the properties cleaned up and ready for sale.

"A lot of times you see contractors come from out of the city, out of the state to do work. But to be a part of something so historic in the city is really amazing," said Karima Jackson of Exquisite Property Services.

The process of going from renting to owning creates a stable community.

"Absolutely. I was born and raised in Newark myself, I was able to take advantage of a first time home buyer program -- something through a non-profit that allowed me to become a first time home buyer, I still have my house building generational wealth," Muhammad said.

The state started up these Land Bank programs across New Jersey.

Invest Newark has already received hundreds of applications.

ALSO READ | Australian sheep loses 78-pound fleece after years in wild
EMBED More News Videos

Baarack, the sheep with over 30kg of wool, gets a haircut



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardennewarkessex countybankhome repairsreal estate developmenthomereal estatebanks
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY legislators will pass bill repealing Cuomo's emergency powers
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
Dr. Oz, officers help revive man who had no pulse at NJ airport
13 killed when semi-truck hits SUV in Southern California: CHP
Biden to prioritize vaccinating teachers, school staff in pharmacies
Illegal house party turns into triple shooting on Long Island
Show More
Dolly Parton gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Dog at animal shelter gets new home after life-changing surgery
2 men slashed on subway hold suspect for police on Upper East Side
LI police sergeant hailed as hero after saving boy choking on LEGO
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist imagery
More TOP STORIES News