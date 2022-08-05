Newark Liberty Airport may have one of the best restrooms in the country

The next time you're traveling through Newark Liberty International Airport you can visit one of the best restrooms in the country.

Even though the airport itself consistently ranks as one of the worst nationwide, the same cannot be said for the bathroom in Terminal B.

It's among the 10 finalists in the best bathroom contest from Cintas Corporation.

The all-gender bathroom is being recognized for its calming environment, which offers privacy for all.

Voting remains open through August 26.

