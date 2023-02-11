5 passengers injured on United flight from Newark Airport to Tampa

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five passengers were injured on a United flight from Newark to Tampa on Thursday night.

United Airline Flight 600 landed at Newark Liberty International Airport at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The five injured passengers were transported by paramedics to receive further examination or care, according to the Tampa International Airport.

No further details have been revealed.

The FAA told ABC News it did not have a report on the incident.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.