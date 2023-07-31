NJ-bound Delta flight from Boston re-routed after passenger allegedly threatened plane

Authorities searched the passenger when the flight returned to the Boston airport and deemed he wasn't a threat.

EAST BOSTON, Massachusetts (WABC) -- A flight bound for Newark airport was forced to be re-routed after someone reported a threat against the plane.

The Delta flight left Boston's Logan International Airport yesterday afternoon and was forced to return shortly after takeoff.

Police say they received an anonymous tip that a passenger allegedly made threats against the flight.

Authorities searched the passenger when the flight returned to the Boston airport and deemed he wasn't a threat.

The flight eventually took off later in the night.

