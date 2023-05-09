  • Watch Now
How to get a house in Newark for as little as $1

By WABC logo
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 2:03PM
Newark is selling seized homes for as little as a dollar to residents.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The City of Newark, New Jersey is selling some small, residential properties for as little as a dollar!

The properties have all been seized by the city for non-payment of taxes, bills, or other public debts.

In order to qualify for the "Home Ownership Revitalization Program" potential buyers are required to have lived in Newark for at least five years or be city residents displaced by gentrification.

The city is currently putting a list of available properties together.

They will be put up for sale once that list is posted online.

