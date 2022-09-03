'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There were calls for peace on Friday night in Newark, New Jersey.

There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.

"Newark is trying to keep things live and put the violence aside," said Zahrah Ali.

They used hip-hop culture to bring people on the streets.

"I love to see how everyone is gathering here. Everyone is having fun. Everyone is dancing," said Francia Claremont of East Orange.

They hope to bond, laugh, dance, and have some good food.

For more than a decade, the event has joined all ages together to end violence and move Brick City forward.

"They are doing something for the youth, not just the adults. They need this entertainment so they know people are here and care for them as well," said Chante Johnson.

"Newark is chaotic - we need a day to come together and have fun," added Lativia.

The event hopes to keep families safe, keep children happy, and bring light and musical notes to so many.

The event is called 24 Hours of Peace for a good reason.

The music, food, and activities will be taking place until 6 p.m. Saturday.

ALSO READ | 'It's not safe': Woman recounts harrowing attack on NYC subway

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.