Firefighters continue to battle fire on cargo ship in Port Newark

Crews continue to fight the blaze that occured Wednesday night at Port Newark, where two firefighters were killed. Marcus Solis has the latest.

PORT NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- No smoke was seen coming out of the cargo ship at Port Newark Saturday morning, showing early signs of progress following the fatal fire that killed two firefighters this week.

Though there was no smoke coming out of the vessel, firefighting efforts continue as the fire has yet to be officially under control.

The fire that has been prolonged since Wednesday night's fire due to vehicle gas tanks that continued to explode, adding literal fuel to the fire.

Two firefighters were killed in that cargo ship fire after they became trapped while fighting the blaze. Crews responded around 9:30 p.m. at Export Street and Marsh Street in Newark.

The fire started on the 10th deck as crew members and local stevedores were moving cars, vans and trucks. Upon arrival, firefighters located the fire, which broke out in five to seven cars and spread to the 11th and 12th floors of the ship, named the Grande Costa D'Avorio.

"Members made an attempt to extinguish the fire but got pushed back by the intense heat. Two firefighters were lost while conducting this action of backing out of the structure," Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said in a press conference.

The firefighters were eventually located inside the large ship and pronounced dead. Those victims were identified as Augusto "Augie" Acabou, 45, and Wayne "Bears" Brooks Jr., 49.

Families are now left with trying to deal with the tremendous loss.

Left: Wayne Brooks, Jr. and right: Augusto Acabou

Acabou was a nine-year veteran of the of the Newark Fire Department and was assigned to Engine 16. Brooks served for 16.5 years and was assigned to Ladder 4.

At least five firefighters were injured while battling the flames. Three of those victims were members of the Newark Fire Department, and two from the Elizabeth Fire Dept. They were transported to University Hospital in Newark for treatment.

The vessel is stable, but they'd like to keep it even by pumping out water to reduce the list. Officials say there is no sheening in the water and Air Quality is also being monitored.

This ship generally operates between the U.S. and West Africa. It carries more than 1,200 new and used vehicles and 157 containers. No electric cars or hazardous cargo were on the ship.

Other ships are staying at anchor, waiting to move the cargo, mostly other car carriers, officials said.

They noted that 99.5% of container activity was not impacted.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

The fire after they became trapped while fighting a fire on

The fire broke out in five to seven cars on the 11th and 12th floors of a ship that was carrying about 5,000 vehicles.