Newark police officers heroically prevent man from taking his own life

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark police officers heroically stopped a man from taking his own life.5th Precinct Officers Tianna Contreras and Briana Shanklin were patrolling Tuesday evening when they saw the 25-year-old man on the Route 78 overpass.Officers got out of their vehicle and were able to use de-escalation training to talk the man into coming back onto the sidewalk."I'm grateful that our officers were able to talk the man down, essentially saving his life," Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. "Our de-escalation training, coupled with the personal care of these officers, resulted in a peaceful ending for this individual's family and for the City of Newark as a whole. Instead of mourning the loss of a neighbor, we are celebrating the preservation of a life today."The man was transported by EMS to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center for further evaluation.If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. It's free and confidential.----------