Exclusive: Newark officers learn tactics to keep themselves, crowds safe

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Newark officers learn tactics to keep themselves, crowds safe

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Newark are undergoing new training to help them deal with intense situations during an arrest.

With escalating tensions between communities and police, it can often get out of hand. But now officers are learning how to control the crowd and remain calm.

How do officers stay within the rules of what's lawful and get the job done?

"Sometimes there is folks who are violent, who have caused harm in the community, who do not want to go back to prison and while a lot of focus over the last year has been what officers can't do, we need to make sure that they have the hands-on skills to safely take people into custody," said Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara.

The department puts its officers through what is called Arrest and Control training.



"We noticed there is increasingly a gap in the skills that are needed for officers to safely take folks into custody where de-escalation fails," O'Hara said.

A lot of focus has been placed on use of force across the country.

O'Hara says the training is to make sure that officers have confidence in their hand-to-hand skills to make arrests without injury or escalation.

"Most places generally require officers to practice firing their gun twice a year at the range, and in reality, most police officers are never gonna fire their gun in the line of duty, however they have to handcuff people every day," O'Hara said. "And the vast majority, not just in Newark but everywhere, do not want to do something wrong -- they don't want to end up in some video that goes viral."

O'Hara says the training is necessary to save lives and prevent mistakes.

ALSO READ | Statue of Liberty's little sister 'Little Lady Liberty' arrives from France for July 4
EMBED More News Videos

Lady Liberty has a little sister for the Fourth of July weekend, as a 9 foot tall bronze statue that is a perfect replica of the Statue of Liberty arrived in New Jersey Wednesday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countysafetyarrestpolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather LIVE: Storm warnings, flash flood watches issued
Video: Man tackles, gropes woman on Brooklyn street
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax fraud charges
Who is Allen Weisselberg?
LIVE | Search and rescue operations resume at FL condo collapse site
Reporter's Notebook: Josh Einiger in Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic
Show More
Where to find July 4th fireworks and what got canceled
NYC unveils security, logistics plan for July 4th celebration
Springsteen, Simon, Hudson to headline NYC comeback concert
Storms carve path of destruction in Dutchess County
NJ landlord charged with sex crimes against 20 tenants
More TOP STORIES News