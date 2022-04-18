Woman pepper sprayed, robbed after New Jersey road rage incident

It happened just before 2 p.m. Friday in the area of 14th Avenue and South 12th Street.
Details of the initial interaction have not been released, but police say they observed surveillance footage of the suspect spraying the victim with the pepper spray and then stealing her purse.
She is described as a Black female who was wearing an Allied Security uniform and driving a black four-door BMW.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is urged to call the department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).
All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.
