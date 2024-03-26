2 teenagers injured, 1 critically, in shooting near high school in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two teenagers were injured in a shooting near a school in Newark on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported near West Side High School on South Orange Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

A 17-year-old was said to be critical and a 15-year-old was said to be stable. It is believed at least one of the victims is a student at the school.

Both victims were taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Officials with the school board confirmed the shooting happened outside the high school at dismissal:

"The NPD has launched an investigation and we are cooperating with law enforcement authorities. Our primary concern remains the safety and well-being of our students and staff."

Few other details were released.

