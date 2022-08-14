Boil water advisory lifted after Belleville water main break

Water service is close to being restored at 100% after a massive water main break at the Newark-Belleville border impacted thousands of residents.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A boil water advisory was lifted on Saturday after a large water main break near the Newark-Belleville border prompted officials to declare a city-wide emergency in Newark amid a day of extreme heat and humidity on Tuesday

The following measures are strongly encouraged at this time:

- Run water faucets for 3-5 minutes to flush service connection and interior plumbing with water from the service main.

- Empty and clean automatic ice makers and water chillers.

- Drain and refill hot water heater if the temperature is set below 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

- Service connections with a water softener/cartridge filters should be run through a regeneration cycle or other procedures recommended by the manufacturer.

- Water reservoirs in tall buildings should be drained and refilled (as applicable).

Anyone with questions should contact 973-733-4311.

Approximately 100,000 people were impacted in Newark alone, according to Kareem Adeem, Director of the Newark Department of Water and Sewer Utilities.

All of this comes after a major, 42-inch water main broke in Branch Brook Park on the Newark-Belleville city line just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Newark Firefighters and Police responded to the scene as water gushed from the broken main and flooded Clinton and Mill Streets.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the muddy, rushing river caused by the break.

WATCH: NewsCopter 7 over massive water main break on Newark-Belleville line

First responders assisted with a private vehicle which fell into a sinkhole near the break.

The motorist escaped as the car was being swallowed up into the hole. Part of the submerged vehicle could be seen sticking out above the rushing water.

