Man dies in fall through gap on Newburgh-Beacon Bridge after car breaks down

BEACON, Orange County (WABC) -- A man trying to get to a safer location after his car broke down on an Orange County bridge fell to his death through a gap in the roadway Tuesday night.

New York State Police say the victim, 29-year-old Paul Montenero, of Poughkeepsie, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 when his vehicle became disabled on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge just before 10 p.m.

Montenero exited his vehicle and was attempting gain access to the pedestrian walkway located adjacent to the roadway, authorities said.

But in his efforts to get to a safer place, he subsequently fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway.

Montenero's body was recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team.

The investigation is ongoing, but no criminality is suspected.

