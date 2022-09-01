  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man dies in fall through gap on Newburgh-Beacon Bridge after car breaks down

WABC logo
1 hour ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BEACON, Orange County (WABC) -- A man trying to get to a safer location after his car broke down on an Orange County bridge fell to his death through a gap in the roadway Tuesday night.

New York State Police say the victim, 29-year-old Paul Montenero, of Poughkeepsie, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 when his vehicle became disabled on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge just before 10 p.m.

Montenero exited his vehicle and was attempting gain access to the pedestrian walkway located adjacent to the roadway, authorities said.

But in his efforts to get to a safer place, he subsequently fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway.

Montenero's body was recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team.

The investigation is ongoing, but no criminality is suspected.

ALSO READ | 'It's not safe': Woman recounts harrowing attack on NYC subway

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.