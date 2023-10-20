Sandy Kenyon has more on NYC's partying handbook.

NYC's Office of Nightlife's tips to stay safe while partying in the big city

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The city's nightlife is a business worth $31.5 each year and employs almost 300,000 New Yorkers, so it makes sense the mayor would have an Office of Nightlife.

Its goal is to ensure this vital area of the economy remains vibrant but also safe.

Recently, the office issued a series of guidelines for partiers to help them avoid trouble.

The list is actually called a "Partying Handbook," and it was prepared with advice and input from the folks at Nylon.

One of the website's columnists came up with 10 great suggestions based on her personal experience.

Melissa Rich has spent years navigating the city's nightlife and admits she hasn't always played it safe.

"There were many times in my life where I would do something silly," she said.

Now she's using her column and her podcast with Karolena Theresa to offer advice.

"A little handbook. A little guidebook for the girlies," Rich said.

It's a list of suggestions to follow.

"Charging your phone is actually a big one. It seems so obvious but if your phone is dead, you might have trouble getting home," she said.

Rich suggests going out with a group and organizing a group text for the evening.

"As far as location on your phone, keep that turned on," Rich said.

To learn more, Sandy Kenyon met Rich at "Forgtmenot" in Chinatown.

Knowing your limits with alcohol is an important part of staying safe.

"And it's important to make sure that your drink is in your line of sight at all times, watching it," Rich said.

"Why?" Kenyon asked.

"Roofies do happen," Rich said. "If you're turning away from the bar for a long period of time, just order another drink."

Awareness is key.

"Watching everyone and just making sure you know your surroundings and what's going on," she said.

Also, don't be afraid to step in.

"Women's intuition, you can't fight that," she said.

"I've done it, I've done it. I have pulled up like this in between two people and been like, 'You need to get out of her face. Absolutely. Right now," Theresa said.

That's all about being a good bystander, but these two aren't trying to kill the buzz!

"You can be wild, you can have fun," Rich said, just be aware and use common sense.

Partying Handbook by NYC Office of Nightlife and Nylon:

1) Always share your location with someone you trust and tell them who you will be with.

2) Know your limit. Don't drink alcohol excessively and stay hydrated.

3) Never leave your drinks unattended or take drinks from strangers.

4) Prevent an overdose: Check for fentanyl in drugs with fentanyl test strips and carry naloxone.

5) Get and give consent for any sexual interactions. Use protection to prevent the spread of STIS.

6) Be a good bystander: Intervene if you witness harassment

7) Charge your phone and carry a charger.

8) Have a travel plan to get home safe: Never leave with a stranger without telling someone you know.

9) Always be aware of your surroundings. Know your exits in case of an emergency.

10) Check license plates on your for-hire vehicle before you get in.

