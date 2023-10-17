  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

10-year-old killed after fainting onto Queens subway tracks, fatally struck by train

WABC logo
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 12:44PM
Child fatally struck by subway in Queens after fainting onto tracks
EMBED <>More Videos

The operator of the oncoming train saw her fall and pulled the emergency brakes, but was unable to stop in time, authorities said.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A 10-year-old girl was fatally struck by a train in Queens after suffering a medical condition on the platform.

Officials say the girl was standing at the Jackson Heights - Roosevelt Avenue station when she collapsed on the platform, just before 6:40 a.m.

ALSO READ | NYPD Hate Crime Task Force investigating assault of Sikh man on MTA bus

The operator of the oncoming train saw her fall and pulled the emergency brakes, but was unable to stop in time, authorities said.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have reviewed surveillance cameras that captured the incident. Officials say no criminality is suspected.

Subway service on the E, F, and R lines was heavily disrupted Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW