10-year-old killed after fainting onto Queens subway tracks, fatally struck by train

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A 10-year-old girl was fatally struck by a train in Queens after suffering a medical condition on the platform.

Officials say the girl was standing at the Jackson Heights - Roosevelt Avenue station when she collapsed on the platform, just before 6:40 a.m.

The operator of the oncoming train saw her fall and pulled the emergency brakes, but was unable to stop in time, authorities said.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have reviewed surveillance cameras that captured the incident. Officials say no criminality is suspected.

Subway service on the E, F, and R lines was heavily disrupted Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



