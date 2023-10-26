7 On Your Side's Reporter Nina Pineda has what you need to know about ticket refunds.

How to get your ticket money back if your show is canceled

BOUND BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Everyone can use a lesson in how to get your money back from a concert that's suddenly canceled.

Take the abrupt cancelation of a Lionel Richie show at Madison Square Garden in August for example.

The scheduled concert was canceled an hour after it was supposed to start.

Some ticketholders never got their money back, including a couple in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

Though the show was later rescheduled two days from its original date, Dennis Madsen and Christina Burke couldn't make the date.

"I had to take my daughter to college," said Madsen.

The couple had bought a pair of tickets that totaled up to $1,463.72 through Vivid Seats.

They tried to get their money back, but it was to no avail. That's when 7 On Your Side stepped in.

Watch Nina's full report in the media player above.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.