Tips on when to book your summer travel for the best deals

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you are planning to hit the beach, Europe, the Far East, Hawaii, or locations this summer there is some good news - flight prices overall have fallen about 7% and cost much less than the post-pandemic peaks.

We are at a moment where so many people are traveling and airlines have upped capacity.

Demand is high at the same time supply is high.

We are 60 days away. If you want to travel in two months, you should be looking a book.

That brings us to the end of June, beginning of July, and it's a perfect time to get away when the kids get out off school.

There's a 45-day window, it's the sweet spot. That brings us to the July 4 weekend

On Day 20, airlines can jack up the price.

Booking.com's Katy Nastro has some additional tips and advice in the media player above.

